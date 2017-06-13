FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.03
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月13日 / 晚上10点07分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.03

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - Helix Biopharma Corp :

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Co will require additional financing in near term, in future to see current research and development initiates through to completion

* Helix Biopharma Corp. announces fiscal third quarter 2017 results

* Co's cash balance as at april 30, 2017 is insufficient to meet anticipated cash needs for working capital and capital expenditures

* Qtrly research and development costs totalled $1.9 million versus $1.5 million

* Cash balance as at april 30, 2017 is not sufficient to see current research and development initiates through to completion

* Considers securing additional funds, primarily through issuance of equity securities of co, to be critical for development needs

* As at april 30, 2017 co had working capital deficiency of $2 million, shareholders' deficiency of $1.5 million and a deficit of $154.1 million Source text : (reut.rs/2syhFp3) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below