BRIEF-Helmerich And Payne Reports Q1 EPS Of $4.55

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Helmerich And Payne Inc:

* HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.55

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍QUARTERLY U.S. LAND REVENUE DAYS (ACTIVITY) INCREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 4%​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $564.1 MILLION VERSUS $368.6 MILLION​

* ‍QUARTERLY U.S. LAND ADJUSTED AVERAGE RIG MARGIN PER DAY INCREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 11%​

* ‍Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 NET INCOME OF $4.55 PER DILUTED SHARE INCLUDED $4.57 IN AFTER-TAX GAINS​

* FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $350 MILLION

* ‍ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $180 MILLION​

* ‍NET INCOME IN QUARTER INCLUDED A NON-CASH GAIN OF ABOUT $501 MILLION RELATED TO​ TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* EXPECT ‍Q2 U.S. LAND OPERATIONS QUARTERLY REVENUE DAYS TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 1% TO 2% SEQUENTIALLY​

* EXPECT Q2 INTERNATIONAL LAND OPERATIONS QUARTERLY REVENUE DAYS TO DECREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 4% SEQUENTIALLY​

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $545.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: