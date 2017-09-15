FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hemisphere Energy announces strategic debt refinancing
2017年9月15日 / 晚上9点39分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Hemisphere Energy announces strategic debt refinancing

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Energy Corp

* Hemisphere Energy announces strategic debt refinancing to accelerate growth and development of its southern Alberta oil assets

* Hemisphere Energy- entered into senior secured credit agreement providing for facility of up to $35 million, with initial commitment amount of US$15 million

* Hemisphere Energy Corp - ‍Hemisphere has made an initial draw of $10 million of initial $15 million commitment under new credit facility​

* Hemisphere Energy Corp - new credit facility has maturity date of September 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

