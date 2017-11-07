FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Group announces Q3 revenue of $32.2 mln
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 下午1点39分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Group announces Q3 revenue of $32.2 mln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Media Group Inc

* Hemisphere Media Group announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 3 percent to $32.2 million

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - ‍Expect that there will be a significant decrease in retransmission revenue in Puerto Rico for Q4​

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - ‍Following hurricanes, there was a steep decline in advertising revenue in Puerto Rico, which continues through today​

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - ‍Net revenues were $32.2 million for three months ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of 3%,

* Hemisphere Media - ‍For both advertising & retransmission revenues in Puerto Rico, do not expect significant improvement until power restorations

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - ‍Net income was $0.7 million for three months ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of 84% ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below