BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Group announces Q3 revenue of $32.2 mln

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Media Group Inc

* Hemisphere Media Group announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 3 percent to $32.2 million

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - ‍Expect that there will be a significant decrease in retransmission revenue in Puerto Rico for Q4​

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - ‍Following hurricanes, there was a steep decline in advertising revenue in Puerto Rico, which continues through today​

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - ‍Net revenues were $32.2 million for three months ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of 3%,

* Hemisphere Media - ‍For both advertising & retransmission revenues in Puerto Rico, do not expect significant improvement until power restorations

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - ‍Net income was $0.7 million for three months ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of 84% ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: