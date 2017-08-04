FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Group reports Q2 revenue $35.2 million versus $35 million
2017年8月4日 / 下午12点53分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Group reports Q2 revenue $35.2 million versus $35 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Media Group Inc

* Hemisphere Media Group announces second quarter 2017 financial results and affirms full-year guidance

* Q2 revenue $35.2 million versus $35 million

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - affirms full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - ‍advertising revenue decreased $2.1 million, or 12% in the quarter​

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - qtrly net income $ 5.18 million versus $5.03 million

* Hemisphere Media Group sees funding requirements for strategic initiatives to be $35 million to $40 million in aggregate for year ending Dec 31, 2017​

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - ‍ previous funding requirements guidance did not include its investment in Remezcla made during Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

