March 5 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Media Group Inc:

* HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $24 MILLION VERSUS $39.4 MILLION

* OVERALL RESULTS WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY DISRUPTION TO PUERTO RICO BUSINESS CAUSED BY HURRICANE MARIA

* HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP-NET LOSS WAS $22.0 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017, AS COMPARED TO NET INCOME OF $5.9 MILLION IN COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2016