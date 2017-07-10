FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma updates status of immuno-oncology program in pancreatic cancer
2017年7月10日

BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma updates status of immuno-oncology program in pancreatic cancer

July 10 (Reuters) - Hemispherx Biopharma Inc

* Hemispherx updates status of immuno-oncology program in pancreatic cancer

* Hemispherx Biopharma-‍12 pancreatic patients currently undergoing treatment with single-agent ampligen immuno-oncology therapy in early access program​

* Hemispherx Biopharma-‍ Ampligen appears to be generally well-tolerated by pancreatic patients in program, top line data expected to be reported before year-end​

* Hemispherx Biopharma-laying plans for cancer trials of Ampligen in U.S.; working on plans to expand early access to Ampligen to other european countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

