Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hemostemix Inc:

* HEMOSTEMIX RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA CLEARANCE TO CONTINUE WITH CRITICAL LIMB ISCHEMIA CLINICAL TRIALS

* HEMOSTEMIX INC - RECEIVED NO OBJECTION LETTER FROM HEALTH CANADA FOR CURRENT CLINICAL TRIAL OF ACP-01 FOR PATIENTS WITH CRITICAL LIMB ISCHEMIA

* HEMOSTEMIX INC - EXPECTS CLINICAL TRIALS IN UNITED STATES TO RECEIVE CLEARANCE IN EARLY 2018