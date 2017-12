Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SCRAPS PLAN TO BID FOR GENERAL CABLE CORP AS THE BIDDING PRICE EXCEEDS COMPANY‘S EXPECTATION

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON DEC 7 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BGF4Fv Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)