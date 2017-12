Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hennessy Advisors Inc:

* HENNESSY ADVISORS, INC. ACQUIRES TWO RAINIER U.S. EQUITY FUNDS

* HENNESSY ADVISORS INC - ‍ACQUISITION REPRESENTS ABOUT $122 MILLION IN ASSETS, BRINGING TOTAL ASSETS MANAGED BY HENNESSY ADVISORS, INC. TO NEARLY $7 BILLION​