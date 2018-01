Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hennessy Advisors Inc:

* HENNESSY ADVISORS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS OF $1.04 PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 4 PERCENT TO $13.8 MILLION

* HENNESSY ADVISORS - ‍AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM CO RECORDED A LARGE, ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT IN QUARTER, WHICH CREATED A TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $4 MILLION​

* ‍QTRLY TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCREASED 5% OVER PRIOR COMPARABLE QUARTER​