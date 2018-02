Feb 13 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO ALLEGATIONS MADE ABOUT CO BY U.S. FTC

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THAT U.S. FTC ALLEGATIONS WILL HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL CONDITION OR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS​

* HENRY SCHEIN - BELIEVE FTC ALLEGATIONS ARE “MERITLESS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: