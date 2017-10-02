FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd says ‍"we could face additional risks resulting from changes in China's data privacy and cybersecurity requirements"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月2日

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd

* Herbalife Ltd says ‍“we could face additional risks resulting from changes in china’s data privacy and cybersecurity requirements” - SEC filing​

* Herbalife-‍​on Sept 18, co, some of its units were named as defendants in class action lawsuit, titled Rodgers, Et Al. versus Herbalife Ltd Et Al

* Herbalife-Lawsuit alleges violations of Florida’s deceptive and unfair trade practices statute and federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations statutes

* Herbalife says believes the lawsuit is “without merit” and will defend against the claims in the lawsuit

* Herbalife ltd says ‍"with online orderings throughout China, there has been a declining demand in company-operated retail stores"​ Source: (bit.ly/2khyBgu) Further company coverage:

