* Herbalife Ltd says ‍“we could face additional risks resulting from changes in china’s data privacy and cybersecurity requirements” - SEC filing​

* Herbalife-‍​on Sept 18, co, some of its units were named as defendants in class action lawsuit, titled Rodgers, Et Al. versus Herbalife Ltd Et Al

* Herbalife-Lawsuit alleges violations of Florida’s deceptive and unfair trade practices statute and federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations statutes

* Herbalife says believes the lawsuit is “without merit” and will defend against the claims in the lawsuit

* Herbalife ltd says ‍"with online orderings throughout China, there has been a declining demand in company-operated retail stores"​