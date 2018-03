March 2 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd:

* HERBALIFE LTD SAYS ‍​CEO RICHARD GOUDIS’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.6 MILLION VERSUS $3.4 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* HERBALIFE LTD SAYS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL O. JOHNSON'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.4 MILLION VERSUS $10.9 MILLION IN 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2te7reM) Further company coverage: