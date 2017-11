Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules Capital acquires venture lending portfolio assets for ~$125.0 million

* Hercules Capital Inc - ‍new assets as part of deal are expected to be immediately accretive to HTGC’s earnings​

* Hercules Capital - ‍entered definitive asset purchase deal with Ares Capital Corp to acquire select venture loan assets for approximately $125.0 million​