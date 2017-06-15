FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Hercules Capital expects 25 basis point rise in Prime Rate to generate about $2.4 mln additional NII per annum
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 上午10点51分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Hercules Capital expects 25 basis point rise in Prime Rate to generate about $2.4 mln additional NII per annum

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules Capital's highly asset sensitive debt investment portfolio to generate additional $0.03 of net investment income earnings annually from the recent increase in the federal reserve benchmark interest rate

* Hercules Capital Inc - ‍prime rate is expected to increase from 4.00 pct to 4.25 pct

* Hercules Capital says 25 basis point raise in prime rate anticipated to generate about $2.4 million of additional NII per annum ​

* Hercules Capital Inc - anticipated increase in prime rate is not expected to have any material impact to NII in Q2 2017

* Hercules Capital Inc - ‍expected benefit from June 2017 rate increase is expected to materialize during remainder 2017 operating period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below