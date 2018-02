Feb 2 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc:

* HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. APPOINTS KIRK H. LUSK CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* HERITAGE INSURANCE - ‍UNTIL APRIL 28, 2018, MR. LUSK WILL SERVE AS CO-CFO WITH STEVEN MARTINDALE, CO‘S CURRENT CFO

* HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC - STEVEN MARTINDALE HAS AGREED TO REMAIN INVOLVED WITH COMPANY AND HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS​