BRIEF-Herman Miller reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月20日 / 晚上8点12分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Herman Miller reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Herman Miller Inc

* Herman Miller reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 sales $580.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $578.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $0.55 to $0.61

* Sees Q2 2018 sales $590 million to $620 million

* Herman Miller Inc qtrly ‍orders and backlog up 8% organically compared to prior year​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $584.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herman Miller - While overall global economic picture remains positive, there will be some challenges resulting from recent storms in Texas And South East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

