BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics granted FDA fast track designation for HTX-011

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc

* Heron Therapeutics granted FDA fast track designation for HTX-011 to reduce postoperative pain and the need for opioid analgesics for 72 hours

* Heron Therapeutics Inc - ‍Phase 3 studies for HTX-011 ongoing; NDA filing planned for 2018​

* Heron Therapeutics - ‍expect to report top-line results from pivotal phase 3 studies in first half of 2018 and file for FDA review in second half of 2018​