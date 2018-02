Feb 27 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc:

* HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $1.09

* QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $10.1 MILLION VERSUS $1.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.79, REVENUE VIEW $9.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S