BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics reports qtrly diluted net loss per share $0.77
2017年11月6日 / 下午1点48分 / 1 天前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc

* Heron Therapeutics reports financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and recent corporate progress

* Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share $0.77‍​

* Heron Therapeutics Inc - ‍net product sales of Sustol for three months ended September 30, 2017 were $8.6 million​

* Heron Therapeutics Inc - ‍Heron’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $74.0 million as of September 30, 2017​

* Heron Therapeutics Inc - ‍guidance for full-year 2017 net product sales of Sustol remains $25 million to $30 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

