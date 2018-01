Jan 8 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc:

* HERON THERAPEUTICS - ENROLLMENT COMPLETE IN BOTH PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR HTX-011; TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN H1 OF 2018

* HERON THERAPEUTICS INC - FOR PHASE 3 EFFICACY STUDIES IN BUNIONECTOMY AND HERNIA REPAIR, EXPECTS TO FILE AN NDA WITH FDA IN H2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: