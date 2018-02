Feb 7 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc:

* HEROUX-DEVTEK REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.16

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.02

* QTRLY SALES OF $97.0 MILLION, VERSUS $98.5 MILLION

* HEROUX DEVTEK - BACKLOG AT QUARTER-END OF $475 MILLION, UP FROM $405 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017

* ‍MAINTAINING ANNUAL GUIDANCE OF A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT SALES DECREASE AND STABLE ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN, AS COMPARED TO LAST YEAR​

* ‍DECREASED ITS CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE FROM APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION TO $15 MILLION FOR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: