Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust:

* HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST ANNOUNCES NEW $100 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST - REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY & CO EXPECTS TO COMPLETE NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIOR TO DECEMBER 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: