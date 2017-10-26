FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hershey in China expects to breakeven or have better operating results for 2017
2017年10月26日

BRIEF-Hershey in China expects to breakeven or have better operating results for 2017

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hershey Co

* On conf call- working on plans to improve performance of non-core candy brands‍​

* On conf call- year-to-date U.S. E-Commerce sales up about 40 percent

* On conf call- in China, small format stores continue to show growth, outpacing performance in hypermarkets

* China strategy to focus on Hershey brand’s messaging, continued e-commerce penetration and smaller store format expansion

* In China, expect to breakeven or have better operating results for this year

* We’ve had an active SKU rationalization program where we are eliminating merchandising SKUs, many smaller things Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

