Dec 18 (Reuters) - Amplify Snack Brands Inc:

* HERSHEY SAYS UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT, AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF ABOUT $31.4 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2oGE5n2) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)