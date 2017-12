BRIEF-Hershey To Acquire Amplify Snack Brands For $1.6 Bln

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hershey Co:

* HERSHEY ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS, INC.

* HERSHEY CO - DEAL FOR $12.00 PER SHARE IN CASH

* HERSHEY CO - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FIRST-YEAR POST CLOSING

* HERSHEY CO - DEAL VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BILLION

* HERSHEY CO - TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT AND IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT HERSHEY‘S CURRENT RATINGS

* HERSHEY CO - ‍AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES​

* HERSHEY CO - ACQUISITION IS NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FULL YEAR 2017 OUTLOOKS PROVIDED IN HERSHEY‘S & AMPLIFY‘S Q3 EARNINGS RELEASE

* HERSHEY CO - ‍ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $20 MILLION EXPECTED TO BE GENERATED OVER NEXT 2 YEARS FROM COST SAVINGS AND PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION​