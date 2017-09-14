FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings announces pricing of private offering of $800 mln medium term rental car asset backed notes
2017年9月14日 / 晚上9点58分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings announces pricing of private offering of $800 mln medium term rental car asset backed notes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Hertz Global Holdings announces pricing of private offering of $800.0 million medium term rental car asset backed notes

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc - ‍Expected maturities of series 2017-1 notes and series 2017-2 notes are October 2020 and October 2022, respectively​

* Hertz Global Holdings - ‍Unit priced $450.0 million in principal amount of series 2017-1 rental car asset backed notes, class A, class B, class C, class D​

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc - ‍Weighted average interest rates of series 2017-1 notes and series 2017-2 notes are 3.38% and 3.57%, respectively​

* Hertz Global Holdings-Unit priced $350 million in aggregate principal amount of series 2017-2 rental car asset backed notes, class A, class B, and class C Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

