March 9 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL EUR500 MILLION OF ITS 5.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 IN A PRIVATE OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: