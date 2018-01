Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

* HERTZ GLOBAL SAYS UNIT ISSUED $1.0 BILLION SERIES 2018-1 RENTAL CAR ASSET BACKED NOTES TO AN UNAFFILIATED THIRD PARTIES- SEC FILING

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTED MATURITIES OF SERIES 2018-1 NOTES ARE FEBRUARY 2023 Source text: (bit.ly/2nlDKCm) Further company coverage: