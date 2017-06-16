FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Hess Corp and its partners plan to continue exploration and appraisal of Stabroek block​
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月16日 / 下午1点33分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Hess Corp and its partners plan to continue exploration and appraisal of Stabroek block​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - Hess Corp

* Hess Corp - ‍in 2017 and 2018, Hess and its partners plan to continue exploration and appraisal of 6.6 million acre Stabroek block​

* Has sanctioned first phase of development of Liza field located on Stabroek block offshore Guyana

* First phase of a planned multiphase development of Liza field is expected to have a gross capital cost of approximately $3.2 billion

* Hess Corp - Hess' net share of development costs is forecast to be approximately $955 million relating to Liza field​ project

* Hess - first phase of planned multiphase development of Liza field will develop approximately 450 million barrels of oil, with first oil expected by 2020

* Hess Corp - gross discovered recoverable resources for Stabroek block are now estimated to be 2.0 billion to 2.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

