FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 天前
BRIEF-Hess reports Q2 loss per share of $1.46
#中国进出口
#半岛局势
#脱欧
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
半岛局势
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
国际财经
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 中午11点48分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-Hess reports Q2 loss per share of $1.46

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Hess Corp:

* Hess reports estimated results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 loss per share $1.46

* 2017 net production guidance, excluding Libya, increased to 305,000 to 310,000 boepd, upper end of previous guidance

* Qtrly net production from Bakken averaged 108,000 boepd, compared to 106,000 boepd in prior-year quarter

* 2017 E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are projected to be $2.15 billion, down from original guidance of $2.25 billion

* Qtrly net production from gulf of Mexico was 51,000 boepd, compared to 54,000 boepd in prior-year quarter

* Qtrly ‍oil and gas production exceeded guidance; total production was 294,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd)​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues and non-operating income $1,228 million versus $1,269 million in Q2 2016

* Of remaining net development costs in Guyana (offshore), approximately $250 million is expected in 2018

* Of remaining net development costs in Guyana (offshore), approximately $330 million is expected in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below