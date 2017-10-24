FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hess sells oil and gas interests in Norway for $2 bln
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 凌晨5点25分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Hess sells oil and gas interests in Norway for $2 bln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hess Corp -

* Hess sells interests in Norway; commences process to sell interests in Denmark

* An agreement to sell its oil and gas interests in Norway for total proceeds of $2 billion

* Implementation of a cost reduction program expected to deliver annual cost savings of more than $150 million starting in 2019

* ‍Expect to reduce hess corporation debt (excluding midstream) by $500 million in 2018​

* ‍actions are expected to reduce cash unit production costs by approximately 30 percent - to Less than $10 per boe - by 2020​

* ‍Hess will commence a process to sell its interests in Denmark, where it holds a 61.5 percent interest in south arne field​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below