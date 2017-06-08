BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise says expects up to about 12,200 employees to exit co by end of 2018‍​

June 8 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says as of april 30, company estimates to incur aggregate pre-tax charges of about $1.1 billion through fiscal 2018

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co - out of estimated about 12,200 employees to exit co by end of 2018 as part of former parent's 2015 restructuring plan, about 4,000 remain as of april 30, 2017