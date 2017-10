Oct 9 (Reuters) - HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

* REG-NEW LARGE TITAN® ORDER FOR THE NORTH AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL SECTOR

* HEXAGON COMPOSITES - ‍CO‘S UNIT HEXAGON LINCOLN ANNOUNCES A FOLLOW-ON PURCHASE ORDER FOR TITAN 4 TRAILERS FROM CERTARUS WITH TOT​AL VALUE OF $11 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)