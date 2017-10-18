FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hexcel reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71
2017年10月18日 / 晚上8点40分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Hexcel reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hexcel Corp

* Hexcel reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.0 billion

* Q3 sales $491.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $508.2 million

* Hexcel Corp - ‍FY2017 free cash flow on track to exceed $100 million​

* Hexcel Corp - ‍FY2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range narrowed to between $2.64 and $2.72​

* ‍Expects wind energy sales in 2018 to exceed 2016 levels​

* Hexcel Corp - full year 2017 sales guidance is now estimated to be just under $2.0 billion​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Expects commercial aerospace sales in 2017 to be slightly lower compared to 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

