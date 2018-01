Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hexion Inc

* HEXION INC. ANNOUNCES SALE OF ADDITIVES TECHNOLOGY GROUP BUSINESS

* HEXION INC SAYS HAS SOLD ITS ADDITIVES TECHNOLOGY GROUP BUSINESS TO MÜNZING CHEMIE GMBH

* HEXION INC SAYS ‍RECEIVED ABOUT $50 MILLION IN PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION​

* HEXION INC - NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED