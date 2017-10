Sept 18 (Reuters) - HFF Inc:

* HFF announces refinancing of 700 Louisiana in houston

* HFF Inc - ‍refinancing of 700 Louisiana, 56-story, 1.2-million-square-foot Phillip Johnson and John Burgee-designed office tower​

* HFF - ‍proceeds from refinancing allow us to execute a lobby reconfiguration to activate old western union building​