Oct 10 (Reuters) - HFF Inc:

* HFF INC- ‍SALE OF A 22-PROPERTY, VALUE-ADD MULTI-HOUSING PORTFOLIO TOTALING 3,426 UNITS IN VARIOUS PENNSYLVANIA LOCATIONS​