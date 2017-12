BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners Announces Successful Refinancing Transactions And Unit Repurchase Program Update

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Hi Crush Partners LP:

* HI-CRUSH PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL REFINANCING TRANSACTIONS AND UNIT REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPDATE

* HI CRUSH PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO NEW $200 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT

* HI CRUSH PARTNERS SAYS NEW $200 MILLION TERM LOAN REPLACES PARTNERSHIP‘S PREVIOUS $200 MILLION TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY, EXTENDING MATURITY TO DECEMBER 2024

* HI CRUSH PARTNERS - NEW 5-YEAR $125 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES PREVIOUS $75 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, EXTENDING MATURITY TO DEC 2022