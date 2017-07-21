BRIEF-High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director

July 20 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc
* High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director
* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - in conjunction with his resignation Mr. Alford has also stepped down from High Arctic's board of directors
* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - Michael Binnion, chairman of board, will temporarily assume his duties
* High Arctic Energy Services - special committee of board is leading search for a permanent president and CEO
* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - has appointed Jim Hodgson to board and audit committee
* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - Thomas Alford has tendered his resignation, effective today, as High Arctic's interim president and CEO