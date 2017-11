Nov 9 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc

* ‍Drilling services revenue declined 46% in quarter to $17.7 million from $32.9 million in Q3 of 2016 ​

* High Arctic reports 2017 third quarter results

* Qtrly EPS $‍0.05​

* Qtrly adjusted EPS $‍0.05​

* ‍Qtrly revenue $42.8 million versus $47.5​ million