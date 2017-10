Oct 30 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc

* High Arctic provides update on contract for rig 116

* High Arctic Energy Services - ‍reached agreement with an operator in Papua New Guinea on take-or-pay contract for rig 116​

* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - ‍rig 116 will remain under its take-or-pay contract until November 2, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)