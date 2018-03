March 9 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc :

* HIGH ARCTIC REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE C$51.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$45.5 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $13.3M CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: