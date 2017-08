June 12 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG:

* Increases Capital by Issuing 15.75 Million Shares

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT EUR 5.50 PER SHARE, COMPANY TO RAISE EUR 81.9 MILLION

* SHARES FULLY PLACED WITH HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG, WHO OBTAINS 25.0 PERCENT SHARE IN HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS

* TRANSACTION INTENDED TO PREPARE POSSIBLE TAKEOVER OFFER TO CONSTANTIN MEDIEN SHAREHOLDERS, WHICH AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE STILL HOLDS C. 45.4% IN HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS