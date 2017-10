Sept 28 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG :

* ACQUISITION OF HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG‘S (HLEE) HOLDING IN HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG (HLC) CAN BE CARRIED OUT

* HLEE WILL ACQUIRE A HOLDING OF 25% IN HLC AT A PRICE OF AROUND EUR 81.9 MILLION​