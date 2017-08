July 19 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc:

* Highpower International announces preliminary unaudited second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $50 million to $52 million

* Sees Q2 2017 sales up 36 to 42 percent

* Highpower International Inc says Q2 net income is estimated to be in $3.5 to $4.1 million

* Highpower International Inc says q2 2017 gross profit is estimated to be in range of $11.0 to $12.0 million