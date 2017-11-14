FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Highpower International says Q3 earnings per share $0.32
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 上午11点11分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Highpower International says Q3 earnings per share $0.32

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc-

* Highpower International reports unaudited third quarter, first nine months 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 sales rose 31.9 percent to $71.4 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up at least 20 percent

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 12 percent

* Highpower International Inc sees ‍full year 2018 gross margin levels to exceed that of Q4 of 2017​

* Highpower International Inc - ‍expect raw material prices will continue to rise and impact gross margins in Q4 and foreseeable future​

* Highpower International- ‍factoring in impact of higher expected raw material prices, gross margin is expected to be between 16.0% and 17.0% in Q4 ​

* Highpower International - expect raw material prices will continue to rise and impact co’s gross margins in Q4 & foreseeable future​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below