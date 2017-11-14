BRIEF-Highpower International says Q3 earnings per share $0.32

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc-

* Highpower International reports unaudited third quarter, first nine months 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 sales rose 31.9 percent to $71.4 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up at least 20 percent

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 12 percent

* Highpower International Inc sees ‍full year 2018 gross margin levels to exceed that of Q4 of 2017​

* Highpower International Inc - ‍expect raw material prices will continue to rise and impact gross margins in Q4 and foreseeable future​

* Highpower International- ‍factoring in impact of higher expected raw material prices, gross margin is expected to be between 16.0% and 17.0% in Q4 ​

* Highpower International - expect raw material prices will continue to rise and impact co's gross margins in Q4 & foreseeable future​