FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Hightimes seeks public listing through business combination with Origo
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 下午1点01分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Hightimes seeks public listing through business combination with Origo

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Origo Acquisition Corp

* Hightimes holding corp. Seeks public listing through business combination with origo acquisition corporation

* Origo acquisition corp - high times existing equity valued at approximately $250 million in the merger

* Origo acquisition corp - high times’ management team, led by adam levin, will continue to run the combined company post-transaction

* Origo acquisition corp - origo will acquire 100% of the equity of high times in exchange for 23.5 million newly-issued shares of origo

* Origo acquisition-at closing, current shareholders of high times, co to hold about 83% and 17%, respectively, of shares of publicly traded co’s stock

* Origo acquisition corp - two current members of the origo board, or their designees, will join high times as independent directors

* Origo acquisition corp - the boards of directors of both high times and origo have unanimously approved the proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below