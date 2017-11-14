BRIEF-Hill International reports CFO retirement

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc:

* Hill International announces retirement of chief financial officer and appointment of interim chief financial officer

* Hill International Inc - ‍retirement of executive vice president and chief financial officer John Fanelli III​

* Hill International Inc - Fanelli will remain a part-time employee with hill for three months to assist with transition​

* Hill International Inc - ‍appointment of senior vice president and interim chief financial officer, Marco Martinez​